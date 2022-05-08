The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.82 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) will announce $11.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allstate’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.40 billion. Allstate posted sales of $12.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allstate will report full year sales of $47.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.16 billion to $48.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $49.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.05 billion to $50.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allstate.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.11 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.21.

NYSE ALL traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $130.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,851,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,580. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.98. Allstate has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.48%.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,237 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Allstate by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,997,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,916,000 after acquiring an additional 107,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,892,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $575,564,000 after acquiring an additional 119,586 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $560,036,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Allstate by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,600,000 after purchasing an additional 672,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

