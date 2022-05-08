Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Position Lifted by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,019,000 after buying an additional 92,419 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,584,000 after buying an additional 1,027,375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Textron by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,041,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $142,500,000 after buying an additional 242,414 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,509,000 after buying an additional 121,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 917,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,059,000 after buying an additional 285,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Textron stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.54. 941,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,602. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.71. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.28 and a 1-year high of $79.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.33%.

In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,887.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

