Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Now Covered by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $108.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TXRH. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.24.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $83.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $69.54 and a twelve month high of $105.43.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.62 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.14%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 2,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $229,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis Warfield purchased 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $223,906.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,799 shares of company stock valued at $872,001. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 254,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after buying an additional 74,415 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth about $6,147,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 518.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 142,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,906,000 after purchasing an additional 119,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 18,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

