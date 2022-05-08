Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. Tetra Tech posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tetra Tech.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $699.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $140,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $52,323.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,750 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $3.56 on Friday, hitting $129.56. The company had a trading volume of 364,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,691. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.09. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $116.01 and a 1 year high of $192.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 17.02%.

About Tetra Tech (Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tetra Tech (TTEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.