Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Discovery Value Fund

Discovery Value Fund increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,995 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 2.5% of Discovery Value Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Discovery Value Fund’s holdings in Tesla were worth $67,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 38,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,579,802,000 after buying an additional 1,491,005 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $1,447,578,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after buying an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 299.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $631,221,000 after buying an additional 610,300 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tesla from $910.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $960.41.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 418,251 shares of company stock valued at $374,394,436 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $7.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $865.65. The stock had a trading volume of 24,265,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,939,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $896.82 billion, a PE ratio of 117.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $546.98 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $947.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $988.74.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

