Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.08 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.70%. Terminix Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:TMX opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 0.73. Terminix Global has a twelve month low of $36.30 and a twelve month high of $53.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average of $42.79.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Terminix Global by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Terminix Global by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 230,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after purchasing an additional 23,486 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Terminix Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Terminix Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Terminix Global by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 150,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 18,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair cut Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

About Terminix Global (Get Rating)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.