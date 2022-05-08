Teramo Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Altisource Portfolio Solutions accounts for approximately 0.1% of Teramo Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Teramo Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 39,906 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 194,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 61,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Altisource Portfolio Solutions news, CEO William B. Shepro bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ASPS stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $10.67. 50,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,632. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $171.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.15. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

