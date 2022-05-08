Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.26 to $0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.52.

NYSE TDC opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.14. Teradata has a 52-week low of $34.93 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Teradata had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teradata from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.36.

In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 22,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,106,215.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 19,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $961,106.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,940 shares of company stock worth $3,041,408 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 539.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 138,602 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 356.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 166,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after buying an additional 129,844 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 60.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,171,000 after buying an additional 121,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,132,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,348,000 after buying an additional 86,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 272,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after buying an additional 62,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

