Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,132.90

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc (LON:TMPL – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,132.90 ($14.15) and traded as low as GBX 1,114 ($13.92). Temple Bar Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,128 ($14.09), with a volume of 162,742 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £743.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,132.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,145.05. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 10.25 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Temple Bar Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $9.75. Temple Bar Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.03%.

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ninety One Fund Managers UK Limited. It is co-managed by Ninety One UK Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

