TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Shares Acquired by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) by 253.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,910 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,711,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 46,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at $515,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,218,000. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.69.

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $21.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,325. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that TELUS International will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS International (Cda) Profile (Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.