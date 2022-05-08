Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) to announce $1.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. Telephone and Data Systems reported sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full year sales of $5.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDS shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDS. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,352. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.90%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

