Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.21. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).

ERIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 130 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,270,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 623.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,544,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,913 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 813,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 47,420 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,717,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,673,583. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

