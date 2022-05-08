Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Telecom Italia Group is engaged principally in the communication sector that operates mainly in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin and South America. This includes telephone and data services on fixed lines (for final retail customers and wholesale providers), the development of fiber optic networks for wholesale customers, BroadBand services, Internet services, domestic and international mobile telecommunications (especially in Brazil), and the television sector using both analog and digital terrestrial technology. The Group also operates businesses in the office products sector. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.48 ($0.51) to €0.37 ($0.39) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Telecom Italia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.13 ($0.14) to €0.16 ($0.17) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.68.

Telecom Italia stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15. Telecom Italia has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $5.65.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

