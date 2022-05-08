Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSHA shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSHA stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.65. 172,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,740. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

