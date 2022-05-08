Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) will post $1.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the lowest is $1.95 billion. Taylor Morrison Home reported sales of $1.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year sales of $9.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.01 billion to $9.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.19 billion to $9.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TMHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.29.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,149 shares of company stock worth $152,974. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,006,000 after purchasing an additional 212,944 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,386,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,131 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 3,433,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,062 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,796,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,614 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,790,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,546,000 after purchasing an additional 39,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMHC traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $27.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,203,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,864. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.68.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

