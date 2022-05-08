Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.67.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,417,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,844,339. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $363.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

