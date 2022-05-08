Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Purchases 31,616 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1,063.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,616 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight accounts for approximately 1.3% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHD. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Argus lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.07.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $95.73. 1,206,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,411. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.76 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.49. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

