Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on OMI. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.
Shares of Owens & Minor stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.22. 939,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,059. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.82.
Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
