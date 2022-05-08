Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Has $629,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,229. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.53. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $179.95 and a 1-year high of $223.78.

