Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Has $3.73 Million Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Gentex comprises about 1.4% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.28. 1,095,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.27. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $468.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.40 million. Gentex had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.46%. Gentex’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

In other news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $166,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 58,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $1,789,327.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,731 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

