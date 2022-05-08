Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $3.41 on Friday, hitting $245.40. 2,374,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,097. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $241.64 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.09.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

