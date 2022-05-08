Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,527,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,310 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,236,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,345 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,766 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 346.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,518,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,483.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,190,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,384,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,215,147. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.