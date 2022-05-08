Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,717 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 331.2% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 344.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.56. The company had a trading volume of 11,419,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,537,822. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $132.01 and a one year high of $160.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $411.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

