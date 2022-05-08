Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.39. The stock had a trading volume of 12,227,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,332,690. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $223.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.57% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

