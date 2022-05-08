Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Buys 2,075 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Members Trust Co increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 28,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DUK. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,795. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $111.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,723,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,465. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $85.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.96 and a 200-day moving average of $104.72.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

