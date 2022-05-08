Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.69), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $75.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.11. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $81.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -241.38%.

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,974,454.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $167,721.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,868 shares in the company, valued at $16,683,842.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,094 shares of company stock worth $4,176,872 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 524,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,416,000 after purchasing an additional 185,997 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,160,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

