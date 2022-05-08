Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.29

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.29 and traded as low as $2.21. Tapinator shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 1,546 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $6.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 3.44.

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter.

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America and Europe. The company's library includes approximately 300 titles, such as Video Poker Classic and Crypto Trillionaire. It also provides in-app purchase and subscription services.

