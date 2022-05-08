Tael (WABI) Market Cap Hits $5.54 Million

Tael (WABI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Tael coin can now be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $34.91, $10.00, $7.20 and $4.92. Tael has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tael has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,236.31 or 0.99987807 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00029603 BTC.

Tael Profile

WABI is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.72, $6.32, $13.96, $4.92, $119.16, $45.75, $34.91, $18.11, $10.00, $5.22, $7.20 and $62.56. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

