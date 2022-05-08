T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for about 1.6% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,493,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,753. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.22 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.93.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,206 shares of company stock worth $1,446,480. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.