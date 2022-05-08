Synthetify (SNY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $117,380.00

Synthetify (SNY) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Synthetify coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Synthetify has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Synthetify has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $117,380.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 2,612,250.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.72 or 0.00363488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.38 or 0.00193468 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $191.35 or 0.00557696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00039232 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,975.49 or 1.86457561 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Synthetify

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

Synthetify Coin Trading

