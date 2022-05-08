Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 112.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,272,000 after buying an additional 1,543,913 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 873,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,024 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,309,000 after purchasing an additional 40,224 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 16.7% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 480,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68,590 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 16.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,056,000 after purchasing an additional 66,453 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $159.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.34. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $114.05 and a 52-week high of $299.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.20. Synaptics had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Synaptics from $265.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.85.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

