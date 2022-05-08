Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Symrise AG manufactures, develops and sells fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic base materials and substances for the cosmetics industry. The company’s operating segments consists of Scent & Care and Flavor & Nutrition. Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas and also develops specific application processes for such substances. Flavor and Nutrition segment develops, produces and sells flavors which are used by customers in the production of food products and beverages. Its product includes perfume, cosmetics and food manufacturers to pharmaceutical companies and producers of nutritional supplements, pet food and baby food. The company operates primarily in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific and Latin America. Symrise AG is headquartered in Holzminden, Germany. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SYIEY. UBS Group cut their target price on Symrise from €135.00 ($142.11) to €130.00 ($136.84) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Symrise from €106.00 ($111.58) to €107.00 ($112.63) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of SYIEY opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. Symrise has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $37.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1785 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

