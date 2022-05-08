Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.07.

A number of research firms have commented on SUUIF. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

OTCMKTS SUUIF remained flat at $$9.08 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $12.88.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

