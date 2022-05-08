Suncor Energy (SU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Suncor Energy to post earnings of C$1.36 per share for the quarter.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.70 billion.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU opened at C$47.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13. The company has a market cap of C$68.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$41.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.38. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$21.90 and a 12-month high of C$48.49.

Several research firms have recently commented on SU. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.04.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total value of C$2,050,545.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.11, for a total value of C$2,346,804.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,799.

About Suncor Energy (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.