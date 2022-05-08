Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $226.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:SNCY traded down $2.16 on Friday, reaching $25.38. The stock had a trading volume of 368,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,934. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of -0.22. Sun Country Airlines has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $42.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.22.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $28,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 59,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,639,812.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,941.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,212 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,372.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 2,407.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter worth $205,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

About Sun Country Airlines (Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.