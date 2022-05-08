StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of DRRX stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. DURECT has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

DURECT ( NASDAQ:DRRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative net margin of 270.27% and a negative return on equity of 56.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judith J. Robertson acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,341,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,357,000 after acquiring an additional 39,239 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DURECT by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 113,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 24,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,873,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 126,212 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 2,509,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 143,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare Value Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DURECT during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

