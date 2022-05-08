StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CETX opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Cemtrex has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $2.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 22.81% and a negative net margin of 23.56%.
Cemtrex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cemtrex (CETX)
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.