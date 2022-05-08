StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CETX opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Cemtrex has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $2.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 22.81% and a negative net margin of 23.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CETX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cemtrex by 703.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 64,256 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cemtrex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cemtrex by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 70,834 shares in the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

