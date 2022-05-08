StockNews.com Downgrades Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Monro from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Monro alerts:

MNRO stock opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Monro has a twelve month low of $42.84 and a twelve month high of $71.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Monro’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Monro by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Monro by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Monro in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Monro by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Monro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.