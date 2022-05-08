StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FWP opened at $5.75 on Thursday. Forward Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $20.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Forward Pharma A/S by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 12,330 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth $105,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

