StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BLPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bellerophon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Brookline Capital Acquisition reduced their price target on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reduced their price target on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57.

Bellerophon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.15. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Bellerophon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

