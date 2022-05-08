Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Sells 800 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. reduced its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services makes up about 4.3% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Discover Financial Services worth $35,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFS traded down $4.43 on Friday, hitting $111.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,977,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,962. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.08. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $100.07 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.65. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.80%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

