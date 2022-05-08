Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Sells 403,825 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. decreased its position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 881,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403,825 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank comprises 3.2% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $26,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,920.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CADE shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Shares of NYSE:CADE traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.48. 838,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,303. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $440.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

