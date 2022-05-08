Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Reduces Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. East West Bancorp accounts for about 2.3% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned about 0.17% of East West Bancorp worth $19,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 266.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in East West Bancorp by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,089. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $93.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.72 and its 200 day moving average is $81.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 46.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

East West Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.