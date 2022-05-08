Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Purchases 142,000 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,936 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,000 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group accounts for 2.0% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Citizens Financial Group worth $16,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $40.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,960,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,026,351. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.42 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.41.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.82.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

