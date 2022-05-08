Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Lowers Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.3% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $10,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $1,805,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 34.3% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 124,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 31,758 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.1% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 56,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $421,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $5,811,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 and sold 445,686 shares worth $40,031,933. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.42. 8,118,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,540,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.54. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $65.73 and a 52-week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

