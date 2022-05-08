Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Lowers Holdings in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,848 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned approximately 1.48% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $9,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,040,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ CATC traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.52. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $78.39 and a 1-year high of $97.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.65.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.08. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 30.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.51%.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

