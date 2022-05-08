Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Has $5.98 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 41,700 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Visa by 41.8% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after buying an additional 5,881,421 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 85.6% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,719,828,000 after buying an additional 3,562,125 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,000,734,000 after buying an additional 3,145,363 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Visa by 11.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,165,699,000 after buying an additional 2,446,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after buying an additional 2,370,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,825,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,407,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,513 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,649. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.24.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.