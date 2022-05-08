stETH Market Capitalization Hits $5.39 Million (STETH)

stETH (STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last week, stETH has traded flat against the US dollar. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH coin can currently be bought for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About stETH

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

