StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of analysts have commented on STEP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on StepStone Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

STEP traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.02. The company had a trading volume of 320,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,802. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.87. StepStone Group has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $55.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.77.

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 53.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 14,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after buying an additional 104,052 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in StepStone Group during the third quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the third quarter worth about $2,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.