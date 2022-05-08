Starfox Financial Services LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Starfox Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 130,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,164,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 9.7% of Starfox Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Starfox Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,184,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,659. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.01. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.50 and a one year high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

